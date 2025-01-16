Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam has stolen all the limelight during this festive season, as its impressive performance has been the topic of discussion. The film exceeded all expectations on the opening day and emerged as the career-best opening for the veteran Tollywood actor. After a start of over 20 crores, it displayed a fantastic hold yesterday and has recovered over 80% of the total budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Released on January 14, the Tollywood action comedy opened to mostly reviews among critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth so far. Despite two other big releases, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, running in theatres, this Venkatesh starrer has managed to make space for itself and is set to emerge as the biggest success this Sankranti.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam enjoyed the benefit of the Sankranti holiday on the opening day and clocked a start of 23 crores (revised). After such a fantastic opening, the film could have dipped on day 2, but that didn’t happen. Along with positive word-of-mouth, it benefitted from the Kanuma holiday yesterday in Telugu states. This helped in bringing in a strong number of 20 crores yesterday.

Yes, you read it right! Sankranthiki Vasthunam has maintained a score of 20 crores on two consecutive days, which has pushed the overall collection to a solid 43 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Today, there’s no holiday benefit, so seeing how the film performs will be interesting. It’ll be a good hold if it manages to stay above the 10 crore mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 23 crores

Day 2- 20 crores

Total- 43 crores

While the exact cost is not known, the estimated budget of the film is said to be 50 crores. Considering it, the Venkatesh starrer has already covered 86% of the total budget and needs just 7 crores to become a success at the Indian box office.

