Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has been in theatres for almost one and a half months, and during this incredible journey, it has broken almost every existing record. Out of all versions, the Hindi-dubbed version has stunned everyone by reaching new heights at the Indian box office. The latest feat it achieved is maintaining a collection of 1 crore or more for 41 consecutive days, and the streak was broken yesterday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 42!

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the Hindi-dubbed version of the Pushpa sequel has pulled off extraordinary numbers and it will be very difficult for upcoming magnum opuses to reach its collection. A few days back, it inaugurated the 800 crore club and showed that it still has some fuel left in the tank. The film proved that not just the initial rush but it also had strong legs.

Yesterday, i.e., on day 42, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) dropped below the 1 crore mark for the first time at the Indian box office and earned 0.80 crore*. It maintained a collection of 1 crore or more for 41 days straight and surpassed Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which enjoyed this streak for 35 days. However, it failed to cross Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

For those who aren’t aware, Uri: The Surgical Strike maintained a score of 1 crore or more for the straight 41 days. So, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) leveled the score with the Vicky Kaushal starrer but failed to surpass it by just a day. Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 is rocking at the top spot, scoring 1 crore for 46 days straight.

Meanwhile, with a score of 0.80 crore* on the sixth Wednesday, the total collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) stands at a colossal 829 crore* net at the Indian box office. With the reloaded version releasing tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see how much more moolah the film adds to its tally.

(* means estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Collection Day 4: It’s A Success, Recovers The Entire Budget & Enjoys 24% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News