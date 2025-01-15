Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, has entered the final stage of its theatrical run. With new releases arriving every week, it’ll be out of theatres very soon. Currently, the Hindi-dubbed version is driving the majority of the collection and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Amid this, the original version has achieved an impressive feat at the Indian box office, and it has to do with Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Pushpa sequel is originally a Tollywood film but is behaving more like an original Hindi release. The scenario was always expected to be like this, considering the grand success of the first installment and Pushpa’s character in the Hindi market. After the first few days, the original Telugu version slowed down after the initial rush. Still, it’s not out of theatres.

This Sankranti, not one or two, but three Tollywood films hit the theatres: Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. These three films were expected to kill the Telugu version of Pushpa 2, but surprisingly, that didn’t happen. In fact, with the reloaded version releasing this Friday, the film might stay in theatres for some more days.

As per the latest collection update, the Telugu version of Pushpa 2 raked in a solid total of 339 crore net at the Indian box office in 41 days. With this number, it has managed to just cross the Telugu lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2’s Telugu version ended its run by earning 338.80 crore net in India.

However, even with 339 crores, Pushpa 2 isn’t at the top. With a collection of 431.01 crores, RRR is the highest-grossing film of all time in Telugu. It’ll be interesting to see which film manages to topple RRR.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

