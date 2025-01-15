Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen are here with the first release of the year 2025 and their romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai has been touching the right chords, with audiences vouching for this simple film taking its name from a 1964 Tamil film of the same name starring Balaiah.

Jayam Ravi’s Year Opener Of 2024

In 2024, Jayam Ravi opened at the box office with his romantic comedy Siren, which opened at 1.42 crore. His new arrival earned 65% higher on the opening day than Siren, which earned only 14.10 crore in its lifetime and was a flop at the box office.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Tuesday, Makar Sankranti, January 14, Kadhalikka Neramillai opened at 2.35 crore at the box office. This is only 0.15 crore less than Jayam Ravi’s last opening at the box office with the Tamil film Brother, which earned 2.50 crore on the opening day.

Nithya Menen’s Last Release

In 2023, Nithya Menen arrived with Kolaambi, which earned only 3 lakh on its opening day. Her latest release has earned 78 times more on the opening day, than her last release.

Failed To Surpass Last Sankranti Releases

However, Kadhalikka Neramillai has failed to surpass the opening day numbers of the last two Sankranti releases from Kollywood. While Dhanush’s Captain Miller opened at 8.80 crore, Sivakarthikeyan‘s Ayalaan opened at 3.30 crore.

About Kadhalikka Neramillai

Helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, and rated 7.8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the romantic comedy says, “A man falls for his boss’ daughter and convinces his friend to pose as his father to gain approval for their marriage, resulting in a hilarious series of misunderstandings.”

