Never Have I Ever doesn’t just end with a diploma or a kiss. It ends with clarity. And for Devi Vishwakumar, that clarity takes the form of Ben Gross, the boy she’s been circling for years, often without realizing how deeply he fit into her life.

From day one, Devi and Ben have challenged each other in ways that weren’t always pretty, but always honest. He was her academic rival, her emotional equal, and, quietly, her biggest cheerleader. So when the finale locks in this unexpected duo, it doesn’t feel like a plot twist, it feels earned. Like the end of a wild, messy, kinda beautiful coming-of-age ride that was never about scoring the perfect boyfriend, but about finding the one who saw her clearly, even when she wasn’t trying to be seen.

How Never Have I Ever Turned Devi & Ben’s Quiet Reunion Into the Show’s Most Earned Win

The final stretch of the series pushes Devi through her most vulnerable phase yet. She gets into Princeton, finally, but she isn’t emotionally ready to leave home. The loss of her father still lingers. Her mother still doesn’t know how to say goodbye without clinging too tightly. Her world is shifting, and no amount of academic triumph can prepare her for that kind of emotional upheaval.

And just as things are falling into place, Ben is leaving. He’s heading to New York for an internship, fully unaware that Devi still hasn’t closed the door on him. But the show doesn’t let their story fade in the background. Instead, it quietly builds their reconnection, text by text, memory by memory, until Ben finally does the one thing Devi never thought he would—he comes back for her.

Their moment doesn’t scream for attention. No grand romantic speech. Just two people sitting with all the unresolved tension, finally choosing each other, not out of pressure or nostalgia, but because they want to. It’s the kind of win that feels earned. Not because Ben is the obvious choice, but because he is the right one for where Devi is headed.

Why Devi Choosing Ben Was the Quiet, Nerdy Love Win That Hit the Hardest

The rest of the Sherman Oaks crew gets their send-off, with new careers, second chances, and soft landings. Paxton finds purpose in teaching. Fabiola thrives at Howard. Eleanor leans into directing. Kamala leaves for Baltimore. Nalini finds companionship again.

But nothing hits harder than Ben and Devi zooming off from that wedding on an electric scooter — like, c’mon, that’s peak endgame energy. High school’s in the rearview, and these two? They’ve been through the chaos, the drama, the glow-ups, and the breakdowns. Never the flashiest pair, but always the realest.

Two brainy messes who made each other better, bolder, and yeah whole.

So yeah, Devi picking Ben wasn’t some shocker. It was the kind of nerdy win that just felt right. Quiet, steady, and proof that love doesn’t need fireworks to be unforgettable.

