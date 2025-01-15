The Malayalam film industry has delivered the first hit film of 2025. But here’s the better part. Rekhachithram is all set to become the first superhit Malayalam film of 2025 at the box office. In six days the film stands at a total collection of 15.1 crore.

Budget & Profit

The film has been mounted on a budget of 6 crore, and it has churned out a profit of 9.1 crore, delivering a 151.67% return on investment. The film needs only 2.9 crore more earnings to achieve a super hit tag at the box office with 200% return on investment.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 6

The mystery thriller earned 2 crore at the box office on Tuesday, the sixth day, January 14. This is a jump of only 2.5% at the box office from the previous day. However, a better jump would have been a boon for the film on the Makar Sankranti holiday.

Here is the six-day breakdown of the mystery crime thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.2 crore

Day 3: 3.3 crore

Day 4: 3.75 crore

Day 5: 1.95 crore

Day 6: 2 crore

Total: 15.1 crore

Beats Identity At The Box Office

Asif Ali has surpassed Identity to become the first hit film at the box office, and it will very soon become the first super hit film of 2025 at the box office as well. Tovino Thomas’s Identity was the first Malayalam release of the year and was expected to become a hit, which is how it started. But soon surrendered to the Sankranti releases. Currently, while Tovino Thomas’s film is still trying to recover its entire budget at the box office, Rekhachithram is on its way to the blockbuster route.

