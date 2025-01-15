Global star Ram Charan has set the tone for 2025 with his latest box office triumph, Game Changer. The film hit theatres last week and registered a strong start at the worldwide box office. Over the weekend, it added some more moolah. With this, it has already scored a century at the Indian box office and is expected to be the top-grosser despite a clash.

The pan-India political action drama, directed by S Shankar, combines compelling storytelling with breathtaking action. Ram Charan has delivered a standout performance with a double role, captivating audiences and critics alike. The actor portrays two distinct avatars in the film – a young, idealistic IAS officer determined to bring change and his elderly father. Both these roles showcase Ram Charan’s range as an actor – with seamless transitions and emotionally charged performances.

Game Changer has also been lauded for Shankar’s signature storytelling style. Tackling contemporary social issues and weaving in vigilante themes, the director pairs a gripping narrative with state-of-the-art technology and stunning VFX, delivering a visual spectacle.

At the Indian box office, it has already earned over 100 crore net and despite the release of Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, it is expected to end up being the top grosser of Sankranti 2025.

Game Changer, which released on January 10, is an exciting cinematic experience. This larger-than-life entertainer invites audiences to celebrate the new year by changing the game.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, Game Changer had a massive worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

