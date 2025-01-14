Nandamuri Balakrishna has made a smashing return to the big screen. Despite two more Sankranti releases running in theatres, he’s ready to deliver a big winner at the worldwide box office. On the opening day, his Daaku Maharaaj clocked a solid number and maintained the winning momentum on the second day. At a given pace, it gears up to comfortably surpass Balayya’s highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Tollywood action-thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics, but as far as word-of-mouth is concerned, it’s mostly favorable. As a result, the film has displayed a good run over the first two days. On the opening day, it raked in a massive 25.35 crore net (revised) at the Indian box office. Yesterday, being Monday, there was a drop, but still, 12.80 crores came in.

So, after 2 days, Daaku Maharaaj has amassed 38.15 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 45.01 crores. The film has earned 16 crore gross (estimated) in the overseas market so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 61.01 crore gross (estimated).

61.01 crore gross is a solid score for Daaku Maharaaj, and considering the Sankranti holidays, it is expected to comfortably beat Veera Simha Reddy to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, Veera Simha Reddy amassed 131.87 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Daaku Maharaaj:

India net- 38.15 crores

India gross- 45.01 crores

Overseas gross- 16 crores

Worldwide gross- 61.01 crores

The film, released on January 12, also stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, and Shraddha Srinath in key roles.

Meanwhile, the biggie opened with a 40 crore+ opening globally, marking Balayya’s second biggest opener after Veera Simha Reddy (48.12 crore gross)

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

