Actor Sanjeev Kumar was known for his versatile roles and intense performances in his glorious career spanning many critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies. However, there was a time when a pretty serious allegation was thrust on him. We are talking about director Sajid Khan, who alleged that his late father had become bankrupt and succumbed to alcoholism because of Kumar.

What Had Gone Wrong Between Sanjeev Kumar And Sajid Khan’s Father?

In a throwback conversation with the YouTube channel Timeout With Ankit, Sajid Khan recalled how he and his sister, Farah Khan, suffered a difficult trajectory after their father became bankrupt. However, he added how it started after their late father, Kamran Khan, decided to make an A-grade film with Sanjeev Kumar. But, Sanjeev left the movie mid-way, and this resulted in a huge loss for the Housefull director’s father.

Sajid Khan was quoted as saying, “My father used to make B-grade timepass mazedaar films with Dara Singh. When Farah was born, my father was going through a very good time. When I was born, he gave his first flop! Hence, I say, ‘I started my life with a flop’. He must have thought that since he now has a son, he needs to make bigger films. He decided to make an A-grade big film with Sanjeev Kumar. That film never got made. Aadhi picture karke Sanjeev Kumar bhaag gaya. My father lost all his money. Then my father became an alcoholic and my parents got divorced.”

Sanjeev Kumar’s Unfulfilled Love Story With Hema Malini

Apart from his professional life, Sanjeev Kumar also grabbed several eyeballs with his personal life. According to the book, “An Actor’s Actor” by Hanif Zaveri and Sumant Batra, Kumar and Hema Malini had reportedly fallen in love on the set of their 1972 film, Seeta Aur Geeta. An accident on the set brought them closer. However, when Sanjeev’s family went to fix a date for the marriage at Malini’s house, the latter’s mother kept a condition that she would continue working in movies even post her marriage.

However, Sanjeev Kumar’s family was against the same. Even the Angoor actor supported his family’s stance on Malini not working post her marriage. This resulted in a grave friction between them and their families and their union was completely called off.

