Sanjeev Kumar was a legendary actor known for his versatility and powerful performances across different genres in Hindi cinema. Unfortunately, the actor passed away too soon, but he readily took roles of older men in the movies while still in his 30s. The actor once explained the reason behind such a choice, and it was quite disturbing, which is connected to his death. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Kumar has won several awards and honors in his career, including two National Film Awards for Dastak and Koshish. His best-known role is Sholay’s Thakur, and the late actor made it unforgettable with his amazing performance. Kumar underwent a bypass surgery after his first heart attack. But in 1985, when he was just 47 years old, the actor suffered another massive heart attack, causing his death. Some of his best-known films include Angoor, Arjun Pandit, Trishul, Naya Din Nai Raat, Aandhi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and more.

A report in India.com revealed that Hanif Zaveri, in his book A Actor’s Actor: The Authorised Biography of Sanjeev Kumar, shared a conversation between Kumar and the renowned actress Tabassum. She wanted to know why he eagerly took on roles of older men in movies while still in his 30s. The actor’s reply was quite disturbing and heartbreaking.

Sanjeev Kumar said, “I’m not going to turn old, as I will not live beyond 50, much like the men in my family. So, I might as well experience old age on screen.” This is more unsettling because it turned true, and he passed away before turning 50. In addition, Kumar’s younger brother Nikul passed away before the Sholay star’s death, while his other brother Kishore died six months after his passing. They reportedly all passed away before the age of 50.

According to reports, several of his films were released after his death, but the movies were not entirely filmed due to his sudden demise. Professor Ki Padosan was a project released several years later, in 1993. At the time of his death, approximately three-fourths of the film had been completed. The second half modified the storyline to account for Kumar’s absence. It also featured Asha Parekh, Padmini Kolhapure, and Shekhar Suman.

