Gabbar Singh is one of the most iconic villains ever seen on the Indian screen. His chilling lines, rugged look, and terrifying presence have been immortalized in Bollywood history. But there’s a surprise fact: Amjad Khan, who made the role legendary, was never the first choice to play Gabbar in Sholay.

Danny Denzongpa Was the First Choice for Gabbar Singh

The role of Gabbar Singh was initially offered to Danny Denzongpa. However, owing to previous commitments with Feroz Khan’s Dharmatma, he could not pursue the opportunity. It was a tough call, especially because Gabbar was such a strong character. However, Danny later said he had no regrets, adding that the role went to the right person.

He recalled (Via Spotboye), “I knew the Gabbar character was fabulous but my conscience guided me to take the right decision. I have no regrets at all. If I had done Sholay we would have missed seeing all the wonderful performances of a wonderful actor called Amjad Khan.”

After Danny declined, writer Salim Khan suggested Amjad Khan’s name to director Ramesh Sippy. Amjad wasn’t a big name back then, but his theatre background and intense personality made him a good fit. Once he tried on the costume and grew the beard, he looked every bit the part.

Amjad Khan’s Gabbar Redefined Bollywood Villains

Amjad Khan took the role seriously and read Abhishapth Chambal, a book about real-life dacoits, to get into character. He brought a fresh concept of realism for the villain, nothing loud in makeup or a stereotypical moustache. Gabbar’s terrifying coolness and a menacing voice combined with authoritative lines like “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya” become a legend.

Interestingly, Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan both expressed a lot of interest at one time for playing Gabbar. But destiny had chosen Amjad Khan. Although he didn’t win a Filmfare Award for the role, Sholay made him an overnight sensation.

In real life, Amjad Khan was nothing like the villain he played. He was warm, funny, and even shared a close friendship with Amitabh Bachchan. He loved tea – reportedly drinking up to 30 cups a day.

Amjad Khan may have acted in over 132 films, but it was Gabbar Singh that turned him into a legend. Even today, when we talk about the greatest villains of Indian cinema, Gabbar stands tall.

