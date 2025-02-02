Parveen Babi was one of the most popular yesteryear actresses during the 80s, thanks to her versatile acting chops and glamorous looks. However, under the glitz and glam, her personal life was full of tension and chaos, more so because of her battle with schizophrenia. The actress was in a relationship with actor Danny Denzongpa before filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Did you know that she continued to meet Danny occasionally even after their breakup, which irked the latter’s then-girlfriend Kim Yashpal?

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Parveen Babi was in a relationship with Danny Denzongpa during the initial days of her career. In an old conversation with a publication, Danny had spoken about their live-in relationship. The Uunchai actor said, “We were two young kids, and we lived together for four years. That was big news those days. We had a wonderful time, but later, we grew apart and parted on a good note. We remained friends.”

However, the duo parted ways after 4 years of dating because they were reportedly looking for different things in life. In the same interaction, Danny Denzongpa revealed that the actress continued calling him for dinners and other gatherings despite their breakup as they continued to be friends. However, this started creating some issues with Danny’s then-girlfriend, Disco Dancer actress Kim Yashpal.

Danny Denzongpa said that Kim Yashpal was uncomfortable with the actress’ closeness to him, and things worsened after the Amar Akbar Anthony actress used to enter his home unannounced. The actor went on to say, “I would pick up Kim from the sets after pack up and reach home only to find Parveen in my bedroom watching a movie on the VCR. I asked Parveen not to do it. But she’d say, ‘We don’t have anything between us. We are friends.”

Despite his then-girlfriend not being very happy about Parveen Babi’s behavior, Danny Denzongpa was revealed about the actress’ battle with schizophrenia by her then-beau Mahesh Bhatt. The filmmaker advised Danny not to break ties with Babi because her health was deteriorating. The Shaan actress was found dead in 2005 at her Mumbai apartment. She reportedly died of multiple organ failure and starvation.

