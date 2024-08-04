Mahesh Bhatt never minces with his words, even if it’s about his daughter Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood filmmaker has criticized her debut in Student Of The Year and compared her to a mannequin while praising her evolution. He has also picked his two favorite films from her filmography. Below are all the details you need!

Alia entered Bollywood in 2012 with Karan Johar‘s directorial Student Of The Year. She played the role of Shanaya in the teen drama, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The film turned out to be a super hit at the box office, but the actress received massive backlash and was even declared “dumb” and a “bimbo queen” in real life, similar to her character.

Mahesh Bhatt picks his favorite Alia Bhatt movies

In an interview with India Today, Mahesh Bhatt praised his daughter’s evolution as an actor. He said he was “devastated” by her performance in Udta Punjab, adding, “I didn’t understand when did this girl, this Juhu girl exposed to our home, where we live like a normal family… How did this Juhu girl get the accent right of an Adivasi from Chhattisgarh. It was amazing. I was astounded by that.”

Mahesh Bhatt also loved his daughter’s work in Highway. But eyeballs were raised when he brutally shared his review of her portrayal in Student Of The Year. He continued, “Her raw power, and her ability to get into such a vulnerable space, and bare her heart. Highway and Udta Punjab… It was a departure from that girl who was just a mannequin in Student of the Year. You see the evolution in your child also.”

Alia Bhatt upcoming movies

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Jigra next. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film revolves around a sister’s love for her brother and how she would cross all boundaries to protect him. It co-stars The Archies fame Vedang Raina and is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

Besides that, Alia also has YRF’s spy film, co-starring Sharvari. It is going to be the first female solo outing of the spy universe after a string of successes like Pathaan, Tiger, and WAR.

