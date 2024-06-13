In a display of sportsmanship and strategic thinking, Jr. NTR’s upcoming film Devara has reportedly postponed its release date to accommodate Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. This decision, far from being a minor adjustment, is a win-win for the films, the actors, and most importantly, the audience.

Koratala Siva’s Devara was initially slated for release on October 11th. However, the film will now arrive a fortnight earlier, hitting theaters on September 27th. Jigra, on the other hand, will take Devara’s original slot, premiering on October 11th.

This strategic swap is a prime example of prioritizing the success of both films over box office clashes. A head-to-head release would have meant dividing screen count, audience attention, and ultimately, box office numbers. By preponing Devara, the makers have ensured a clear path for each movie to shine brightly without competing for the same resources and moviegoer attention.

This decision benefits the audience in multiple ways. Not only does it eliminate the need to choose between two highly anticipated films, but it also allows for a more focused promotional push for each project. Fans of NTR can now eagerly await Devara’s release on September 27th, followed closely by Alia Bhatt‘s Jigra on October 11th.

Interestingly, both Devara and Jigra share a common thread – filmmaker Karan Johar. While Karan Johar presents NTR’s Devara, he co-produces Jigra alongside Apoorva Mehta under their Dharma Productions banner.

The camaraderie between NTR and Alia Bhatt, forged during their RRR stint, has translated into a smooth exchange behind the scenes. This strategic release date swap allows both actors to have their films shine without vying for the same box office collection window.

About Jigra:

Shrouded in a bit of mystery, Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions alongside Alia Bhatt’s banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Starring Alia Bhatt alongside Vedang Raina (rumoured to play her brother) and Jason Shah, the film is shrouded in secrecy regarding its exact plot, but speculation suggests it will explore a powerful sibling relationship.

We noticed that the poster indicated Netflix as the film’s distribution partner, meaning it will also be available on the OTT platform shortly after its theatrical release.

About Devara:

Directed by Koratala Siva and presented by Karan Johar, Devara is an upcoming Telugu action-romance film starring Jr. NTR in a dual role. While plot details are under wraps, reports hint that NTR will portray a student leader battling a forest mafia alongside a romantic storyline. The film also marks the Telugu debuts of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, raising the anticipation for this highly awaited big-budget project.

This news is a welcome surprise for fans looking forward to a shorter wait for NTR’s Devara. With Alia Bhatt’s Jigra following soon after, it seems like a cinematic treat awaits moviegoers in the coming months.

