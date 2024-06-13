Finally, romance lords have listened to our prayers and Bollywood is arriving with a mature love story with Ajay Devgn romancing Tabu in Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha. While Hindi Cinema has attempted shades of mature love in Baghban, Life In A Metro, Honeymoon Travels and many other films, there has been never a full-fledged mature love story apart from Cheeni Kum, that hopped along the comic lines.
With Neeraj Pandey’s film starring the Drishyam duo, romancing each other after ages, the trailer promises a heartwarming and intriguing tale of love and separation and everything that happens in between with Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar playing the young versions of the leads.
Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha hints at a lost love story of a couple separated by circumstances, where one is jailed and decides not to walk out of that perimeter, assuming the worst would have happened – losing his love to someone else.
Trending
The trailer provides a minute glimpse of every emotion in the film – violence, action, heartbreak, longing, and romance. The songs and the dialogues seem to do perfect justice, and it seems like this time, Jimmy Shergill might not be third wheel and get the heroine since the final embrace between Ajay Devgn and Tabu seems like a dreamy sequence imagined by one of them.
This trailer promises another Veer Zara in the making in some parallel Universe making us root for Ajay Devgn and Tabu as the official on-screen couple. However, the only problem with the trailer is that it reveals too much and director Neeraj Pandey has not even tried to conceal the story line in the trailer.
But the only catch is a tweak, you might not catch with your naked eyes believing this Veer Zara 2.0 kind of story. The only catch that has been kept hidden is what happened on the night these soulmates got separated. I’m too intrigued and excited for Ajay Devgn and Tabu to nail this one with their organic chemistry on screen!
Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha is releasing in the theaters on July 5. Catch the trailer of the film here.
Must Read: Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar Uses Pushpa 2’s Delay For A Box Office Clash With John Abraham For The Third Time – Guess Who Won The Other Two Battles?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News