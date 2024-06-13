Finally, romance lords have listened to our prayers and Bollywood is arriving with a mature love story with Ajay Devgn romancing Tabu in Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha. While Hindi Cinema has attempted shades of mature love in Baghban, Life In A Metro, Honeymoon Travels and many other films, there has been never a full-fledged mature love story apart from Cheeni Kum, that hopped along the comic lines.

With Neeraj Pandey’s film starring the Drishyam duo, romancing each other after ages, the trailer promises a heartwarming and intriguing tale of love and separation and everything that happens in between with Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar playing the young versions of the leads.

Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha hints at a lost love story of a couple separated by circumstances, where one is jailed and decides not to walk out of that perimeter, assuming the worst would have happened – losing his love to someone else.