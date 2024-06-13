For the past few days, there have been reports of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. The duo has not confirmed anything so far, but the reports are going strong. According to the rumours, the couple is planning to tie the knot on June 23, 2024. Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, stated that he isn’t aware of such wedding plans.

Amidst all this, a video has gone viral on social media. In it, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal discuss reaching a “moment” in their lives. In the audio, Zaheer even says how they’re going to be each other’s husbands and wives. The video was posted on a Reddit channel recently.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding Invite

In the audio, the Heeramandi actress tells all her hip, tech-savvy and jaasos friends how she and Zaheer have been together for seven years. It was a journey of joy, love, laughter and many adventures. “The moment where we go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend.” Zaheer Iqbal adds, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.”

A text on the invite reads, “We are making it official, finally. The rumours were truth. So come celebrate with us at Bastian At the Top.” The date reads June 23, 2024 and the dress code is formal and festive, but guests are advised to not wear red.

According to reports, many Bollywood celebrities will attend Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. Some of the names include Heeramandi creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Aayush Sharma, Fardeen Khan, and others. Salman Khan, who is the reason Sonakshi and Zaheer met each other, is also expected to be a part of their big day.

Well, now that the audio has leaked on the internet, we can’t wait for the couple to officially announce the big news. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma had asked the Heeramandi actress about her wedding plans. It looks like it’s happening soon!

