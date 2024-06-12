The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12 promo is now out. Rappers Badshah, Divine, and Karan are the new guests on Kapil Sharma’s show. The promo is full of fun, laughter, and random jokes that promise lots of entertainment to the viewers.

The promo hints that it will be an episode full of ‘Music & Madness’. Kapil Sharma talks to the artists about their enjoyable music, their thrilling and daring video concepts and more. Sharma pokes fun at the unique titles Divine has for his music videos.

In The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12 promo, Kapil Sharma asks Badshah if any fan has requested a photo at any weird place. The rapper reveals that a fan once requested for a selfie when he was in the toilet. Kapil also asks Badshah why he changed his name from Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, and it is followed up with a rapper union joke.

To make The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12 interesting, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover dress up as different characters. The promo is cut differently than everything we have seen so far, so don’t skip the ending to see Sunil Grover in an unexpected avatar.

Netflix titled the promo as ‘Kapil Welcomes Rap Artists’. The synopsis reads, “Get ready for the ultimate rap showdown because the amazing artists Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla are in town!”

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 12 Promo Below –

The new episode will be released on Netflix on June 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. So far, the celebrities who have graced Kapil Sharma’s comedy show are Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineet Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sania Mirza, Rohit Sharma, and others. The show has been receiving mixed response from the audience. As per the last update on June 8, Kapil’s show garnered less than 1.1 million views on Netflix globally in its 10th week.

