Salman Khan Not Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3: Learn More About The Presenters Who Hosted The OG Big Boss Show Before

Salman Khan is not returning as the host of the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT 3 and the reason is his film commitments. The Sultan of Bollywood’s schedule is currently packed up as the megastar is preparing for his upcoming movie Sikandar.

Big Boss has long been synonymous with Salman Khan. Thus when it was announced that Anil Kapoor would be the super boss of the upcoming third season of Bigg Boss OTT, fans were left surprised. As the social media became abuzz with several possible theories for the Tiger star’s absence, a source shared it was his commitment towards his upcoming project that made him decline the role.

An insider recently shared with Hindustan Times, “At the moment, Salman is focused on the prep work of his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. That is one of the reasons he didn’t take on the hosting duties for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT.”

Salman is expected to start filming from June, meaning had he accepted the hosting duty, the dates would have clashed. Further, the insider revealed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan “also felt that it would look repetitive to the audience, as he is also known to host the reality show on TV.”

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that Salman is not the face of the Bigg Boss franchise. Previously many other celebrities have dipped their toes in hosting Bigg Boss. Scroll down to learn more about the celebrities who once hosted the show.

Arshad Warsi

This might come as a surprise to many, but did you know, Arshad Warsi hosted the inaugural show of Bigg Boss when it first premiered in India in 2007?

Shilpa Shetty

Well, you heard that right! The multifaceted star – who is an actress, a producer, a fitness enthusiast and a beauty entrepreneur – was also a reality show host once! After Shilpa Shetty was crowned the winner of 2007’s UK Big Brother, she hosted the Bigg Boss Season 2 that aired on Colors TV in 2008.

Amitabh Bachchan

We all know Amitabh Bacchan to be the grand host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. But he was also the super boss of the house in 2009 as Bollywood’s Don helmed the third season of Bigg Boss.

Sanjay Dutt

Though Salman Khan made his first appearance as the Bigg Boss host for the first time in 2010 in the fourth season, he was joined by Munna Bhai for the next. Yep, Sanjay Dutt too tried his hand in hosting Bigg Boss as he is credited as the co-host of Bigg Boss Season 5.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan is the friend we all need in life! The Om Shanti Om director and the choreographer stepped in for Salman Khan when the superstar’s Bigg Boss dates clashed with his film commitments. Not once, but twice did Farah replace Dabangg Khan. In 2015, when Bigg Boss 8 got an extension of one month, Salman faced difficulties with dates as he already gave his commitments for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Main Hoon Na director then appeared as the messiah and hosted the revamped Bigg Boss: Halla Bol for a month. A similar situation arose during Bigg Boss 16 in 2023, when the show was extended for a month and Salman had to leave for Tiger 3 shooting. Like the previous time, Farah hosted the additional four Weekend Ka Vaar, per The Economic Times.

Karan Johar

The Koffee With Karan host helmed the inaugural digital season of the Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Karan Johar was, however, replaced by Salman Khan for the second OTT season.

