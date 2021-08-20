Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Wants These Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Characters In The House

Advertisement

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he would like to see characters Anjali and Rahul from his debut directorial ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which was released in 1998.

Asked which characters from his movies would he like to see contesting in the show, Karan, who is hosting the digital version of the show, said: “Anjali and Rahul from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ would be the top two characters that I’d want to see inside the Big Boss OTT house.”

Karan Johar, the filmmaker reveals the reason why he wants to see Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ character in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Karan Johar added: “They have an amazing connection and that is what you need in the house currently.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT‘ is streaming on Voot Select.

