Disha Vakani is largely remembered for her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character Dayaben. She played a Gujrati housewife with a hilarious nature. The actress left everyone in splits with her spectacular portrayal. We have previously informed to you about how she has acted in a B-grade movie. But did you know, the beauty has also gone topless on a video? Read on for details.

Most don’t know but Disha has had a versatile career and it isn’t just limited to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She’s been a part of several projects that are completely opposite to her image as Dayaben. Vakani has also been a part of some big Bollywood films like Jodhaa Akbar, Love Story 2050 and Devdas.

An old video of Disha Vakani is now going viral where she could be seen performing an item number. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is dressed in a shimmery blue blouse with a plunging neckline. Complementing the attire is a co-ordinating skirt. She tied her hair in a high pony and oozed the oomph with her glamorous avatar.

Just not the look, Disha Vakani even left fans in surprise with her h*t moves. One would be shocked to see the actress going topless by the end of the video. Yes, you heard that right.

Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani has been missing from the showbiz since a while now. It was back in 2017 when she took a maternity break. Fans were hoping that she will get back once everything is settled at home, but that never happened.

Asit Kumarr Modi along with the rest of the TMKOC cast is tired of answering about Disha’s return.

