Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom on TV. Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta starrer went on air back in 2008. But do you know that it took Asit Kumarr Modi as many as 7 years to find a channel to broadcast his show? Scroll below for the lesser-known details!

When did Taarak Mehta go on air?

Many would know that TMKOC is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, which used to be a part of the Chitralekha magazine. With the OG cast featuring Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, and Shailesh Lodha, among others, it premiered on Sony Sab in July 2008. It has garnered cult-classic status over the years.

When TMKOC was rejected by channels

Many wouldn’t know that the journey to take Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from magazine to TV wasn’t easy. Asit Kumarr Modi once revealed to Bombay Times, “Originally, it was a column in a Gujarati magazine and I bought its rights in 2001. I approached every channel, but the trend of daily soaps had just started and saas-bahu shows were dominating the scene. Whoever I approached said there was no scope for comedy everyday. But I had a feeling that one day comedies, too, would become a daily trend. Finally in 2008, Taarak Mehta… came on air.”

It’s been a 17-year-old journey, and TMKOC is still relevant. The sitcom has undergone some massive changes in its star cast. Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Bhavya Gandhi, and Jheel Mehta are no longer a part of the show. But that doesn’t stop it from charting major TRPs and becoming one of the most-viewed Indian shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Salary

Dilip Josh is one of the highest-paid actors on Television. He takes home 1.5-2 lakhs for an episode of TMKOC. On the other hand, Munmun Dutta is paid a remuneration of 50-75K, while Amit Bhatt earns 70K per episode.

