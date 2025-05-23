Taarak Mehta's Dilip Joshi Has Starred In 2 Salman Khan, 1 Akshay Kumar & 2 Shah Rukh Khan Films

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi is now a household name. Over the years, he’s earned massive fame for his role as Jethalal, but his talent is not restricted to the small screen. The 56-year-old actor featured in 2 Shah Rukh Khan, 2 Salman Khan and a Akshay Kumar film. Scroll below for details!

Dilip Joshi made his debut alongside Salman Khan

Way before his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi had made his Bollywood debut. That too, alongside Salman Khan, in Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989). They reunited again in 1994 for Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! Many wouldn’t know, but our Jethalal and Bhaijaan had also shared a room while shooting for Sooraj Barjatya‘s film.

Dilip Joshi X Salman Khan films

Maine Pyaar Kiya Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!

Which Shah Rukh Khan film was Dilip Joshi a part of?

In 2000, Dilip played Sapney in SRK‘s Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. He worked with Shah Rukh Khan again in less than two years, collaborating again on One 2 Ka 4.

Dilip Joshi X Shah Rukh Khan films

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani One 2 Ka 4

Jethalal’s film with Akshay Kumar

Dilip also worked with Akshay Kumar in his 2000 action thriller Khiladi 420. He played the role of Arora in the film, co-starring Mahima Chaudhry.

Dilip Joshi X Akshay Kumar films

Khiladi 420

Other Bollywood works!

If you think the list ended there, you’re wrong. Our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star has been a part of many other Bollywood films. The list includes Humraaz, Dil Hai Tumhara, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Firaaq, Don Muthu Swami, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, and What’s Your Raashee?

In 2008, Dilip Joshi began playing Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Possibly due to the long working hours, he hasn’t been a part of many Hindi films.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s 2025 Salary Could Witness At Least 166% Jump – Premiere Window, First Promo & All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News