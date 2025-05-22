Every year, Salman Khan leaves in doubt about whether he will return to the small screen. Fans are excited as rumors about his comeback to Bigg Bigg Boss 19 are viral all across. The promotional video will be shot sooner than you think. Scroll below for his rumored salary, premiere updates, and more!

Is Salman Khan returning for Bigg Boss 19?

As per the latest update, Salman Khan has signed his contract for Bigg Boss 19. This will be his 16th outing as the host for the reality show. The makers have already begun pre-production work on the announcement video, which Bhaijaan will reportedly shoot towards the end of June.

How much is Salman Khan charging for Bigg Boss 19?

Every year, rumors about the Sikandar actor’s staggering salary circulate on social media. For the unversed, Salman Khan charged a whopping 12 crore per week for Bigg Bos 17, minting 200 crores for the entire season. On the other hand, he took home 60 crores per month for Bigg Boss 18, leading to a cumulative remuneration of 250 crores.

While the exact salary has not been revealed yet, Salman will at least charge 200 crore+ for Bigg Boss 19.

Salman Khan’s salary in 2025

Earlier this year, Salman led AR Murugadoss‘ action drama Sikandar. He reportedly charged 120 crores as the leading hero. It has not been clarified whether this is a base salary or an amount including his backend deal. Even if Bhaijaan charges 200 crores for Bigg Boss 19, his total remuneration from his acting gigs would surge to 320 crores in 2025.

With a whopping jump of 166% post Sikandar, Salman Khan continues to add massive fortune to his bank account.

Will Bigg Boss 19 air on Colors TV?

For a while now, there have been rumors that BB19 makers are hunting for a new channel to air their controversial reality show. After an alleged fallout with Colors TV, Endemol Shine will be solely producing the upcoming season. Reports also suggested that the show will move to Sony Entertainment Television. However, there has been no confirmation of it so far.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere

If everything goes as planned, Salman Khan will be returning with the 19th season of Bigg Boss in July. However, an official release date is awaited.

