After Tiger 3’s underwhelming performance, we all were rooting for Salman Khan’s strong comeback with Sikandar. Unfortunately, it failed to meet high expectations and failed miserably at ticket windows. Right from the beginning, it couldn’t fulfill expectations, and eventually, with unfavorable word-of-mouth coming into play, the film turned out to be a losing affair. Now that it’s out of theatres, let’s find out how much it collected at the worldwide box office.

Reception of the film

The Bollywood action drama marked the first collaboration between Salman and director AR Murugadoss. As Murugadoss presented Aamir Khan (Ghajini) and Akshay Kumar (Holiday) in one of their best avatars, everyone was excited to see his presentation for Salman. Sadly, he failed to deliver, and the film received negative reviews from critics.

Even among the ticket-buying audience, Sikandar fetched poor word-of-mouth. Salman Khan was bashed for looking uninterested and lethargic throughout the film. Overall, the film was criticised for its dull and unengaging content. As a result, it crashed at ticket windows after the first few days.

Sikandar ends its run as a losing affair!

Backed by a budget of 200 crores, Sikandar opened at 30.06 crores. Though it was an underwhelming start, it looked like the film would eventually recover the entire cost, but that didn’t happen. After earning 115 crores in the first seven days, it crashed at the Indian box office. It spent over a month in theatres, but after the release of Raid 2, it left theatres.

It ended the run at 129.95 crore net in India and secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters. So, it turned out to be Salman Khan’s fourth consecutive failure after Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Tiger 3.

Closing collection at the worldwide box office

In India, Sikandar earned 153.34 crore gross. Even in the overseas market, the run wasn’t up to the mark, and 58 crore gross came in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film closed its worldwide box office run at 211.34 crore gross. A major failure for the superstar!

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 129.95 crores

India gross – 153.34 crores

Overseas gross – 58 crores

Worldwide gross – 211.34 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

