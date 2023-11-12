Tiger 3 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra

Director: Maneesh Sharma

What’s Good: Salman’s swag, Katrina’s kicks & Emraan’s eyes, the first half & the excitement which Salman Khan fans had at 6 AM before watching the film

What’s Bad: It ruins the legacy of one of my all-time favorite actioners – Tiger Zinda Hai!

Loo Break: It’s a loooooong film that feels longer, so you’ll need a couple of them

Watch or Not?: Only and only if you’re a die-hard Salman Khan or the Spy Universe fan

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes (feels like three hours+)

User Rating:

It starts in 1999, serving as an emotional backstory to Zoya (Katrina Kaif), merging with the present, where Tiger (Salman Khan) gets just back home from a mission timepass’ involving Gopi (Ranvir Shorey). A plot twist takes Tiger & Zoya on different paths.

Aatish Rehman, a person of influence, is shown as Zoya’s mentor who is after Tiger owing to a personal loss caused by him. He outsmarts Tiger to declare him Pakistan’s enemy. How Tiger punches back to knock him down is what the story is all about.

Tiger 3 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Frustrating! This is how you feel after the second half because the first half is sooooooo goooood. Zoya’s backstory, the conflict, Tiger-Zoya’s origin story, everything beautifully falls into place, leading to living the nightmare I envisioned a couple of days ago. I had all my doubts about Maneesh Sharma’s second-half dilemma because this faces the exact same ‘Fan problem.’ Remember how Fan had everything sorted in its first half, but all hell broke loose in the second half.

VFX around the close-up shots of Salman Khan remains consistently poor amidst an otherwise good-looking film. Action is good, but it’s not visionary. Apart from Salman’s introductory scene in which he’s racing his bike on a mountain, there are no other action pieces that would be discussed like the ones in Jawan.

Owing to the script’s mess, Rameshwar S. Bhagat’s editing gradually starts to pinch you, and its jarring jump cuts strip off the joy of watching the action sequences. Anay Goswamy takes a couple of chances to play around those fast-moving fight sequences and does his camera magic to elevate those scenes further.

Tiger 3 Movie Review: Star Performance

Salman Khan looks so good, but only when he’s doing too much physical action. The style, the sass, and the swag of Tiger still remain, but he gets restricted opportunities to recite the heroic dialogues, thanks to the substandard dialogue writing. He tries his best to balance the damage with his superlative screen presence, but things go beyond repair too soon.

Katrina Kaif owned the iconic hospital action sequence in Tiger Zinda Hai, but here, things get narrowed down to shooting her steamy hamam sequence for no reason at all. There’s no real explanation as to why the Hamam has been chosen to be set up for that scene, and that’s a common problem for many other sequences as well. Her Hindi accent is good until she cracks a strange out-of-syllabus dialogue like “Yeh kanya mardo ko ladna sikhati hai!” When has Zoya ever talked like that?

The worst possible scenario for Emraan Hashmi came true because the ‘dimaag ka khel’ is nothing but a watered-down, shabbily written espionage drama. The hopes of Emraan’s Aatish playing ‘Joker’ to Salman Khan’s ‘Batman’ were too optimistic to be true. Though Emraan performs well, the script really does him wrong. In fact, if you notice, his character traits are similar to John Abraham’s Jim from Pathaan. Agent stripped from his duties, gone rogue, loss of family, revenge from the leading star— this is what Jim was.

Vishal Jethwa is so poorly wasted that I couldn’t help but feel sad for him because he’s an actor you could never go wrong with, and you give him this?

The much-raved-about Shah Rukh Khan cameo also looked too artificial to entice any excitement. His entry & execution are so conveniently done, only to feel like everyone was just waiting for Pathaan to get their a**es kicked. Yes, the two superstars are bromancing each other, riding the Sholay bike, and cracking a joke on the film, but where is the vision?

Tiger 3 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Maneesh Sharma starts so well, only to end up with a pretty generic feeling spy drama that’s devoid of minimum required elevating sequences. Things look so good but feel so tiring; we’ve heard this line in the context of Marvel’s superhero fatigue as well, but isn’t Spy Universe still at its nascent stage, being just the first generation of all the heroes? Why are we feeling tired already? That’s the question YRF should ask before penning & finalizing War 2’s story. Hrithik Roshan’s cameo is killer, *fire emoji* in real life!

There are just two songs – Ruaan: A good song complements the situation extremely well, building the emotions perfectly. End credits’ song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is fun, and I won’t understand the bashing it received. It’s, of course, not Swag Se Swagat, but it’s an good foot-tapping harmless track. Tanuj Tiku’s BGM gets too loud in the second half, probably because you start to notice everything, as the story isn’t that compelling. It gets loud at some unnecessary moments just to fraudly elevate those scenes.

Tiger 3 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has spoilt us, and I don’t think even Salman Khan fans would accept such a substandard product, which is best at flaunting the looks. Tiger should take some rest!

Two stars!

Tiger 3 Trailer

Tiger 3 releases on 12th November,2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Tiger 3.

