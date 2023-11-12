Tiger 3 Movie Review (Quicker): “This time it’s personal!” says Salman Khan’s Tiger, and that’s the most significant emotion that the narrative of Maneesh Sharma’s directorial revolves around. Everything every character does comes with some kind of solid emotional connection attached to it.

Continuing the tradition of watching such event films at the earliest show, wherever it is released, I watched the 6 AM show traveling for 50 km. The movie started even before I entered the audi. While driving to the theater, I played Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in my headphones to the max volume, only to realize that this was a Vishal Dadlani song sung by Arijit Singh.

The visuals of fans not only showing up for the jam-packed 6 AM show but also wearing Tiger’s trademark scarf only go on to prove why this is the cinema we won’t get to witness after the Khans. This is the cinema we love & this is the cinema Salman would want to be remembered for.

While penning this, a fan around me recreated the film’s dialogue, saying, “Jab tak Tiger ke fans marre nahi, tab tak Tiger Haara nahi.” This only goes to prove the undying craze Salman possesses even after a few mediocre films.

The first half brings back Tiger & Zoya against Emraan Hashmi‘s Aatish Rehman, who wants to wipe out India from the map. Owing to a plot twist between Zoya and Tiger, which I won’t reveal, things don’t stay the same, raising the emotional stakes. It takes a break at a tension-filled interval block, laying the desired base for the second half.

The VFX in the close-up shots of Salman Khan is disjointed, leaving a heavily visible green screen in the backdrop. The hand-to-hand action combat sequences backed with Tanuj Tiku’s background score pump up the thrills, living up to the promise of being an actioner. I hope the BGM doesn’t get too loud in the second half.

Stick to this space for Tiger 3 movie review, and there’s a lot to pack in about Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & the complex fate of the spy universe.

