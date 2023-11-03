Tiger 3, the next big thing from Bollywood, is all set to hit theatres on 12th November. Marking the reunion of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya, the film also sees Emraan Hashmi joining the franchise as a villain. The excitement is at its peak, and this is definitely a game-changer for Emraan. With this biggie, he is also set to make a debut in box office Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Emraan Hashmi has always been a good performer but, sadly, didn’t get his due. No matter how many accolades you get, the box office does matter, and finally, he has got that one film to make his place in the number game. His Tiger 3, irrespective of word-of-mouth, will make an entry in the 100-crore and 200-crore clubs like a cakewalk. So, Emraan’s debut in Star Ranking is confirmed.

With Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi will earn at least 200 points, but if word-of-mouth turns out to be really good, we can expect the film to hit a 500 crore milestone in India, thus giving 500 points to Emraan. If this happens, he has a golden chance of surpassing Sunny Deol in Star Ranking, and below is all you need to know.

Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 entered the 500 crore club in India and got 500 points to his credit, placing him at the 11th spot. As we mentioned above, if Tiger 3 enters the 500 crore club in India, it’ll give Emraan Hashmi 500 points. Also, there is a high chance that the film might even shine in overseas and enter the list of top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood. If this happens, an additional 50 points will be added to Emraan’s kitty, taking his total to 550 points.

So, if everything falls in place, Emraan Hashmi will surpass Sunny Deol in Star Ranking to grab the 11th spot. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: 12th Fail Box Office Collection Day 7: Vikrant Massey Starrer Scores 13 Crores In Week One

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News