Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday, and he made sure that the day became more special for his fans. Yes, the highly-anticipated teaser of Dunki was released online, and as expected, it has garnered massive viewership from all across the globe. It’s much higher than Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which is ready to hit the box office this Diwali. Keep reading to know more!

After a long wait, the teaser was finally unveiled yesterday under the title ‘Drop 1’. It just glimpsed us with the basic storyline and characters of the film. As it marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, two masters of their own fields, even the neutral audience is excited to see what this duo offers on the big screen.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki’s teaser introduced other important characters played by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. Giving a vibe of a classic Rajkumar Hirani film, Drop 1 has recorded smashing viewership on YouTube. In the first 24 hours, it has garnered 36.8 million views on the platform, which is really impressive.

With this, it has gone miles ahead of Tiger 3’s teaser on YouTube. For those who don’t know, the teaser titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’ garnered 9 million views on the platform in the first 24 hours. When compared with Dunki, it is lagging behind by a difference of 27.8 million views, which is a huge difference.

While both films are releasing in different months, it’s just a fun comparison as both these biggies are among the highly-anticipated Indian films of 2023.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release this year after the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan. As per initial plans, it is scheduled to release on 22nd December in India, but there are speculations about the film’s release on 21st December. Either way, it is going to face stiff competition from Prashanth Neel’s Salaar starring Prabhas, which is scheduled to release on 22nd December.

Coming to Tiger 3, the pre-sales have already started in the overseas market, and the response has been superb so far. In some overseas centers, the film will have full-day premieres prior to its release on 12th November. In India, the advance booking opens on 5th November, and as per the ground-level buzz, an earth-shattering start is on the cards.

