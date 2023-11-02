Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki teaser that was dropped in the morning. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Tapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and others, all settled in some Punjabi town, dreaming of going to London. The trailer was received with mixed responses, and now SRK is backing up the film.

At a recent event, during an #AskSRK session, he was asked about Jawan 2. The superstar did not shy away from accepting the fact that he can make Jawan 2 any moment now since the film is such a big hit. However, he admitted that Dunki is more entertaining than his last two releases, Pathaan and Jawan.

During the session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked when he could make a Jawan sequel. He said, “It’s very easy for me to make ‘Jawan 2’. Main abhi Atlee ko call karunga aur hum banaa lenge. Usko kya bolte hai? Franchise film!” However, SRK further revealed how he did not want to repeat stuff for his fans. He asserted, “I want to make new kind of movies, and play new characters for all of you. A film like ‘Dunki’ will speak volumes to you and entertain you so much! As a matter of fact, I do feel that it will entertain more than ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan.”

With Shah Rukh Khan’s hint, it is clear that he might not return to play Azaad and Vikram Rathore in Jawan 2. His new offering is Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, which has been in the making since the last year. The actor, this year, has already contributed to 2000+ crore box office collection worldwide, and Dunki will add to the total.

The film is based on the sensitive issue of illegal immigration, with an innumerable count of people landing in the UK without legal documents to reunite with their loved ones. While the teaser was quirky yet eye-catching, the film will offer two more teasers before it finally releases in December.

For the unversed, Dunki will face a Box Office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. While Jawan and Pathaan have entered the 500 crore club at the domestic box office, it is expected that Shah Rukh Khan will achieve the record of delivering three 500 crore blockbuster films in a single year.

You can check out the superstar talking about Jawan 2 at a recent event.

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Deol Labels Nepotism As ‘Stupid’ & Agrees “Dad Dharmendra Started It…” In The Same Sentence, Netizens Say “Privileged As Hell”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News