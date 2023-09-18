Shah Rukh Khan is ruling the box office yet again, and how! The Atlee Kumar directorial Jawan starring the Bollywood superstar is going bonkers and has already become the fastest Hindi film to enter the 400 crore club, beating Pathan’s record.

After smashing the opening day record, the action thriller has pulled off an unprecedented response earning Rs 800 crores gross worldwide and is on its way to cross the 1000 crore mark as fans are rushing to the theatres to witness the SRK magic.

While fans are enjoying this super success of Shah Rukh Khan, they are also quite excited for his next release, Dunki, which is scheduled to hit the screens in Christmas this year. In a latest interview, director Atlee, who is at present on cloud nine with the huge success of Jawan, claimed that Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki will be a bigger success than Jawan.

Talking to Koimoi, he said, “Dunki is going to cross everything. That’s how the eco-system should be. We should grow. We should keep our peaks growing in every film. I have to cross my previous film, of course, I have to cross Jawan in my next. It’s realised with every technician and every actor and ever body in the eco system.”

Atlee added, “Once we are growing, the system is growing so it’s a good sign and I think Dunki is going to do wonders. I am really happy for Mr. Khan sir and I don’t think anyone in the world will have this record. I am also praying and wishing for that.”

Check out the video:

Earlier, during the press meet of Jawan, which was organised to commemorate the success of the film, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Dunki. King Khan said, “We started with January 26 (Pathaan), it was a good auspicious day. Then Janmashtami, on the occasion of Krishnaji’s birthday we released this film (Jawan). Now there is the New Year, Christmas. We will bring Dunki at that time.”

The Pathaan actor added, “I think of national integration. Jis din meri film release hoti hai, uss din Eid hota hai. (And whenever my film is released, it’s Eid anyway). I’m working harder than I worked in the last 29 years. I will keep working hard because now I’m the happiest when people get happy after watching the film.”

Are you excited for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki? Let us know!

