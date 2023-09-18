It’s a 400 for Jawan! In just 11 days, Shah Rukh Khan’s film has crossed the 400 crores mark and that too in just the Hindi version. This is really huge as it’s the fastest ever to have achieved this feat and has also broken the record that was set by Pathaan first and then emulated by Gadar 2 just a few weeks back. Both the films had gone past the 400 crores mark in 12 days and now Atlee’s directorial is one up over these with the feat accomplished in just 11 days.

In fact if one considers all languages then Jawan is at least 20 crores ahead of Pathaan. However, let’s stick to the Hindi version for now as that’s what has been on a record breaking spree with a phenomenal 34 crores* coming in on Sunday. While Jawan had released on Thursday, Pathaan had released on Wednesday which means it had an extra big day for itself to earn huge moolah. One now waits to see how much Jawan would have earned after close of Monday since that’s the number of days Pathaan had to score till Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now earned 430.18 crores* in just the Hindi version and will comfortably go past the 460 crores mark by close of week. In fact there is a good chance that it could well touch even 470 crores since there is partial holiday of Ganesh Chathurthi in some parts of the country today and tomorrow. That will help the momentum as well.

With the 400 crores mark been crossed, the film is now a mega success!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

