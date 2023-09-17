Bollywood Box Office has witnessed a miracle this year all thanks to audiences returning to the theatres and welcoming their superstars with open arms. With Gadar 2 and Jawan bringing a thunderstorm at the box office, the quarter is close to the end, hitting a box office collection worth 3483 crore already.

However, this almost 3500 Crore also includes eight Hollywood releases: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Insidious: The Red Door, Fast X, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantamania which collected an impressive 569 crore in total.

The last quarter saw a boost with Bollywood films OMG 2, Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2, and Jawan hitting it out of the park, all crossing the 100 crore club. Interestingly, three of them are sequels to the much-loved part 1. Together, the Hindi Box office has witnessed 1643 crore.

According to trade experts and an exclusive report by Times Of India, the Box office this year is targetting a 12,000+ crore revenue, which calls for a celebration since this a huge jump from the numbers of the last year. In the year 2022, the Hindi releases collected a total revenue of 10,637 crore according to GroupM-Ormax Media. This was the second-highest revenue ever compared to the 10,948 crore in the pre-pandemic in 2019. Films released in Hindi collected 3673 crore in the year 2022.

Excluding the Hollywood release, Hindi Box Office collected 571 crore in the third quarter of 2022. This year’s quarter 3 had an almost 144% jump, as compared to last year. Coming to this year’s collection, the first and second quarter collected 960 crore and 751 crore, respectively. To date, Hollywood releases have contributed 569 crore in the year 2023.

Trade experts believe that upcoming biggies like Dunki, Animal, and Tiger 3 are sure shot blockbusters in the making, owing to the nearly 500 crore response for films like Gadar 2 and Jawan. Trade experts believe that the last quarter with its biggies might help finish the year at an impressive 4500 – 4800 box office collection, mounting a 12,000+ crore revenue for the industry. Highest ever number!

It seems like we are about to witness the Indian Box Office collectively rewrite history. Waiting for the next quarter to unfold some miraculous numbers!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For box-office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

