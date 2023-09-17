Playing at very limited number of screens with just one or two shows at maximum in premium properties, Gadar 2 had a huge jump in occupancy on Saturday. I am stating here ‘occupancy’ and not numbers because they were still limited at 65 lakhs*. That said, it’s still almost double of Friday numbers of 35 lakhs*. However, the occupancy pretty much doubled up all over with some evening shows even going houseful.

Screens are still quite lopsided in favor of Jawan and that has resulted in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer continuing to wreck havoc all around. However, in its own little way, the Sunny Deol starrer is also fighting it out, though in all fairness it could have done better with more prime time shows, which it’s missing out on. In fact some of the shows that it has got are as late as mid night and for a three hour long film, it just isn’t conducive enough. Friday and Saturday it’s still okay but one wonders how will occupancy be there tonight with tomorrow being working.

The film should stay decent tomorrow though and then on Tuesday there should be a jump in numbers again due to Ganesh Chathurthi being celebrated in many parts of the country. One wonders if by some push, 1 crore mark would be possible today and then on Tuesday. So far, the film has collected 518.82 crores* and by the coming weekend it should manage to go past the lifetime numbers of the Hindi version of Pathaan [524.50 crores].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

