Jawan Box Office Day 10 (Hindi – Early Trends): 2023 is proving to be the year of Shah Rukh Khan, thanks to the exceptional performances of Pathaan and Jawan at the box office. The Atlee-directed actioner hit screens on Thursday, September 7, and has been creating one record after the other at the ticket windows in the country and worldwide.

Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, as well as Deepika Padukone in a key cameo appearance, the thriller has been impressive since Day 1, and today is no different. Read on to know how much the film – which entered the 400 crore club two days before Pathaan achieved passed the milestone, has earned today.

As per the early trends flowing in, Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is showing no signs of slowing down as it continues to draw in huge crowds on its second Saturday at the box office. Reportedly, the Atlee-directed action thriller has earned around Rs 29-31 crore* net today. However, with the hype still high and SRKians still heading to the theatres in large numbers, this number could see a further jump.

Considering these numbers, Jawan’s total collection for Day 10 now stands at around 396.98-397.98 crore, having earned approx. 367.98 crore* at the end of Day 9. On another note, the film has seen a good jump in its box office income compared to yesterday’s seconds Friday. The film earned 20 crore yesterday, around 10 crore less than its today’s collection (till now).

Jawan is inching towards the 500 crore club and will likely reason it sooner than expected, thereby creating more history.

