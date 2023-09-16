Johnny Depp, no matter whether his movies coming or not, continues to be in the news. The last couple of years has been a rollercoaster for him with a lot of things going on in his personal life including a battle with Amber Heard. Lately, the actor has been surrounded by speculations about Hollywood comeback but it seems he’ll be taking his sweet time to decide.

Before all this personal chaos took place, Depp was a huge force in the Hollywood industry with his filmography reflecting his billion-dollar successes at the worldwide box office, apart from the critical acclaim. His most popular film series remains to be Pirates Of The Caribbean, which also gave him his highest-grossing film of all time.

For those who are not aware, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest is Johnny Depp’s highest-grossing film to date. The film is the second instalment in the franchise and remains to be the most successful one. Released in 2006, the biggie was riding on an enormous budget of $225 million. Still, it managed to rake in heavy profit.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest opened to decent reviews upon its release and with favourable word-of-mouth joining the party, the film ended up doing a business of $1.06 billion at the worldwide box office, reports Box Office Mojo.

If compared to a $225 million budget, this Johnny starrer earned solid returns of $781 million, which equals 347.11% after removing the cost from the lifetime business. Indeed, a blockbuster!

What’s more interesting to know is that Johnny Depp enjoyed a hefty salary of $40 million, including back-end profit deals for this film.

