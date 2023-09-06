The buzz around Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and whether Johnny Depp will return as Jack Sparrow is immense and loud enough to reach people who are not interested in it. In the past few week, the franchise has been on unsettling waters more than ever. The next part was happening, a spin-off was in works, Margot Robbie was back in the mix after news of shelving, Johnny Depp was probably being approached with a new offer, and we heard he isn’t interested if the content isn’t good enough. Now there is a new update it kills every speculation we have heard in the past couple of months.

For the unversed, Johnny, who is known for playing Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, made it iconic. The actor was in talks for reprising when suddenly the controversy from his personal life took over, and Disney fired him from the franchise unceremoniously. It was also said that the actor might now chose another lucrative project over Pirates.

The latest updates that are coming from the little birdies have a worrisome speculation to offer. We have now heard that the studio is now walking backward from the Pirates Of The Caribbean project, and the reason is neither Johnny Depp nor Margot Robbie, but something completely different.

As per an Inside The Magic report, Disney is now not working on Pirates Of The Caribbean movie which was being shaped by the studio earlier. The report suggests that the change in decision has come after the ongoing Hollywood strikes bringing things to a standstill in the industry. And it doesn’t seem like they will revive the project any time soon as the portal calls it a ‘pipe dream’ now.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the showrunner of The Last Of Us, Craig Mazin, had pitched an idea for the sixth Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, which was supposed to be the reboot. “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazin said. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

