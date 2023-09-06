Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons due to their Italy vacation. The duo has been making public appearances in Italy, showcasing their off-beat fashion choices and getting hit by scandal after scandal. While their boat ride controversy has not only irked Italian residents but has grabbed attention globally, a new report says it is all a PR stunt.

The American rapper was earlier married to Kim Kardashian for years and had four children. Soon after his divorce, he tied the knot with Bianca, Yeezy’s architectural designer, earlier this year, but reportedly did not submit their legal marriage papers.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been vacationing in Italy for quite some time now. Throughout their vacation, the two have put forward some off-beat fashion choices. While Ye stepped out either wearing some never-seen-before shoes or bare feet, Bianca has worn some racy outfits, which included body-hugging dresses with plunging necklines, sheer tops and nude colours that blended with her skin.

The latest controversy in which the Donda rapper was involved was, his b*tt peaking through his shirt when he went on a boat ride with Bianca. While Italian residents were angry with the couple for the bizarre display, a Venetian boat company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, has also banned the two. Now, as per a report by Mirror UK, PR expert, Matt Yanofsky, has mentioned that all these scandals are Kanye West’s strategy to promote his musical comeback.

He said, “It may be a weird scandal, but the history of pop music is that Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince, and every other major recording artist used controversy to sell records. Would radio hosts be discussing Kanye’s potential new music without a scandal? I doubt it.”

On the other hand, Kyle Sandilands, an Australian radio host, slammed Kanye West and said, “The whole thing is designed to create attention. Then boom, next week you’ll have music out.” Another PR expert, Edward Coram-James said Kanye’s comeback is “entirely possible.”

