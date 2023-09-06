Kim Sejeong is one of the popular South Korean actresses who started as an idol at the beginning of her career. Sejeong has worked on a lot of successful projects, including Business Proposal, The Uncanny Encounter and others. Now she is currently enjoying the success of The Uncanny Encounter 2. After quite a long gap, Kim has made a comeback as a singer and released her song ‘Top or Cliff’.

She recently appeared at Lee Mujin’s Service show, sang her new song, and talked about other things while exposing some dark side of the industry that makes the artists go through drastic transformations. Scroll ahead to read more.

When the host, Lee Mujin, noticed a difference in Kim Sejeong’s appearance, he asked about it, and Kim Sejeong honestly replied, agreeing to what he said and revealed she looks unrecognisable on screen, “Actually, when I’m in a drama, I feel like I’m not myself.” Talking about how she puts herself on a strict diet to look in a way as she cannot keep her number scale down, she said, “Plus, I lost a lot of weight [recently] but only for a short-term. For me, it’s hard to keep my weight down.”

Kim Sejeong further claimed that she goes through different sets of diets when she is working in a drama and when she is working on her music video. She revealed, “If you watch my drama, the effect [of dieting] comes and goes. But the album [promotion] is really short. So I go on a real tight diet.” For album promotions, attending variety shows or singing makes her go through an immense amount of pressure. But the promotion time period is less, when Lee Mujin said, “You’re right, an album lasts less than three months”, Kim agreed and shared, “From around week three of promotion…a different face starts to appear on camera. The shorter the promotion, the better.”

Exposing the secrets of the industry, Kim added how she is constantly worried about her weight and revealed that it’s her singing career that makes her feel this way more.

What are your thoughts about the Business Proposal star’s claims? Let us know.

