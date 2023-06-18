Kim Sejeong is among the A-list South Korean stars who enjoy a massive fanbase. The singer-actress has been in the industry for quite a long time now and has worked her way through her fans’ hearts with her talent. However, despite how much love she receives, she has often faced online hate but dealt with it like a pro.

Sejeong began her career as a singer as she finished second in Mnet’s girl group survival show Produce 101 and later became a member of the musical band I.O.I. She further joined the girl band Gugudan and won millions of hearts with her voice. After parting ways with the group, Sejeong is now a solo artist and is excelling in the TV industry. She has so far starred in School, The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal.

The actress has over 10 million followers on Instagram and often meets her fans via Weverse. According to news outlet Idol Issue, in 2019, Kim Sejeong held a Weverse live session to interact with her fans but received some hate comments. Sejeong, who is known for her bubbly nature, chose to speak up and slam her haters right away.

Kim Sejeong immediately called out the ones spreading hate and said, “I usually feel much more comfortable turning on a fanship V Live fan club paid broadcast. But since there were many people who became fans late, I just turned on the V LIVE app (free) on purpose.”

She continued how she was upset with the hate comments and said, “But a lot of upsetting words are coming up today. It’s a space where everyone is able to be together, so it’ll be much better if you only say things that are pretty and that everyone can laugh at.” The actress’ fans praised her for speaking up against such trolls and showered her with love. Several others were shocked to see her angry side.

On the work front, Kim Sejeong was last seen sharing the screen space with Ahn Hyo Seop in the K-drama Business Proposal and won many accolades for it.

