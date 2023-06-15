When ‘Business Proposal’ Star Kim Sejeong Could Not Stop Flirting With Ahn Hyo Seop & Admitted To Willing To See Him Change Clothes

Even though it has been over a year since the South Korean series Business Romance was released, fans are still not over it. The romance comedy with a light-hearted drama set the tone right to watch anytime and made the show a hit. While fans loved the chemistry of its lead actors, Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop, they wanted them to even date in real life. Once, Sejeong could not stop herself and kept flirting with her co-star on set.

The romantic comedy-drama saw Ha-ri, a food researcher, who agrees to go on a blind date in disguise as her friend to scare away Hyo Seop’s Kang Tae-moo. However, she later realises that Tae-moo is her company’s CEO, and the latter makes a proposal that leaves Ha-ri living two separate lives.

Soon after the release of the last episode of Business Proposal, a few behind-the-scenes clips began making rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, as per Koreaboo, Kim Sejeong subtly flirted with Ahn Hyo Seop. For a scene, the two leads head to Ha-ri’s home to film but rather got involved in a mushy chat. Teasing her co-star, Kim Sejeong asked, “Are you confident?” to which he said, “To take off my clothes?” As Sejeong replied, “Yes,” Hyo Seop said, “Everyone has different standards.” The actor, in the end, said, “I love myself, so…”

In one of the scenes of the show, Tae-moo hid in Ha-ri’s closet from her parents, but he seemingly stole Sejeong’s heart while filming. Seeing Hyo Seop sitting in the closet, Sejeong said, “Isn’t he so cute? Lemme show you how Tae-moo looks like from Ha-ri’s point of view.” She blew away everyone’s mind when she admitted to being willing to watch the actor change clothes. As Hyo Seop said, “It seems like you want to see it (changing clothes),” to which the actress replied, “Yes, I want to see it.”

Well, no wonder fans want to see the two together and were also wondering if they had visited Japan together. However, Kim Sejeong was quick to reply with a no and clear the air.

