While it has been months since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot, they are still giving away newlyweds vibes with their romance. The two never fail to give away major couple goals and are having the time of their life. As they recently returned from their vacation in Japan, fans showered them with love and also compared Sidharth’s new hairstyle with Salman Khan.

Sid and Kiara met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah and soon hit it off. The two kept their relationship a secret till they tied the knot on February 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After going on secret vacation for almost two years, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently landed in Mumbai and stepped out of the airport holding hands. The couple opted for casual looks and served comfy outfit goals. Clad in a white co-ord set including a jacket and flared pants, Kiara looked stunning. She completed her look with a pair of goggles, pink handbag and brown boots.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra donned a black t-shirt, track pants and an olive green jacket. She carried a black backpack and added a pair of goggles and trendy shoes to his look. While the Student Of The Year star looked dapper, netizens found his hairdo a bit odd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Sidharth Malhotra’s new hairdo, an Instagram user wrote, “Sid’s Hair cut???” while another compared him to Salman Khan from Tere Naam. The user wrote, “Sid is looking tere nam in this hairstyle.” A third one quipped, “Sidharth ka hair style tere naam k salman khan jaisa h.”

Many also showered the couple with love as one of them wrote, “After long time hiding from us 😂 hope they’re enjoyed their vacation.”

A fifth user commented, “It’s Kiara looking back and holding her hand out for Sid then him walking faster to hold her hand for me. Stop raising my standards for love.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Bikini Bum Served As Nick Jonas’ Breakfast Platter As He Was Ready To ‘Snack’ On Her, “Yahi Sab Karne Ke Liye Tumhe America Bheje Hain?” Asks A Netizen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News