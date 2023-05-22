Salman Khan has known fame for being a superstar and ruling the Hindi film industry, and apart from that, he became a hit on television as well. Now it’s high time he explores the web platform. Good news for his ardent fans, it is reportedly happening and the actor is set to make his OTT debut soon. Keep scrolling to get all the deets!

For the unversed, Salman will reportedly host the OTT version of his popular show Bigg Boss which started in 2021 and was hosted by Karan Johar. As per the news, Bhaijaan shot the promo for the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 on Saturday and it is expected to come out soon, but the news of his web debut is not about that reality show but rather a different project.

An insider has exclusively revealed to Bollywood Life that Salman Khan is all set to make his OTT debut with an action-based series. The source said, “Salman loves this OTT web series concept, and he has zeroed in on one action-based web series that will show all the swag of the superstar. While till now everything is on a very initial stage and the makers are keeping everything under wraps.”

Adding to that, the insider also said, “Salman Khan is very excited about the project, and we have given the nod to his director and have even begun the prep for the same. But right now, he is focusing on Tiger 3, and then he has another film that is a hugely budgeted crossover film of Aditya Chopra between him and Shah Rukh Khan, and the tentative title is Pathaan vs Tiger. After all this, he will begin his work on the OTT project.”

Previously it was reported by ETimes, that Salman Khan has made a 5-year deal with Zee5, which provides the platform satellite rights to Khan’s all upcoming films from January onwards, making his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the first film under the said deal.

