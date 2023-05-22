Things aren’t going well at the moment for the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A few days back, Jennifer Mistry made serious allegations against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Recently, even Monika Bhadoriya, aka Bawri, called Asit a ‘liar’ and accused him of torturing her mentally. Now, Priya Ahuja, aka Rita Reporter, has made shocking revelations against the makers. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Priya has been a part of TMKOC for a long time. She’s known for her role as Rita Reporter and is still popular among fans. She is happily married to Malav Rajda, who worked as a director of TMKOC for 14 long years. Recently, the actress claimed that ever since she tied the knot with Malav, she has been sidelined by the makers, and her track has been reduced.

Talking to ETimes, Priya Ahuja agreed to the claims made by her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars that they have to go through mental harassment while working on the show. She also revealed getting treated unfairly, just like what other actors have been claiming. She said, “After I got married to Malav, they reduced my track. It was no longer how it used to be. I’ve been clueless about my track in the show after pregnancy and when Malav left the show.”

Priya Ahuja further shared that when she asked about her character’s track in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she got no response from the producer. She recalls Asit making comments like “Arre tujhe kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai Malav is working na”.

Priya shared that ever since her hubby Malav Rajda quit the show as a director, the makers haven’t called her or responded to her messages, leaving her clueless about her Rita Reporter’s association with TMKOC. She said, “Even if I am not a part of the show, tell me I’m not dying to come back but it is wrong that Malav has left the show, so now you don’t want to call me.” The actress is sure that the makers will keep her ‘hanging’ by not informing their clear stand about her association as Rita. She added, “Mujhe aap ne 9 months se show par nahi bulaya because your relationship with Malav ended and aapne uske baad mujhe makkhi ki tarah Nikal ke phek diya…”

Priya Ahuja also backed Jennifer Mistry over her claims of a ‘male chauvinistic attitude’ on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She expressed shock over Mandar Chandwadkar, aka Bhide, denying Jennifer’s claims and supporting Asit Kumarr Modi despite being a close friend of Jennifer.

