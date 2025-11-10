Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will always remain one of the most-loved shows on Indian television. The popular show debuted in 2008 and quickly found a place in the hearts of its audience. Even now, many watch the OG episodes on repeat on YouTube and Sony Liv.

Along with Jethalal and Daya, the character of Tapu was also loved by many. The child star’s acting skills and humour garnered him significant popularity. The actor, Bhavya Gandhi, who is now 28 years old, recently appeared in an interview and revealed whether he is up for a potential return to TMKOC.

Bhavya Gandhi Ready To Return As Tapu In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Bhavya shared his reaction about a potential return to TMKOC. The actor said that if given the chance, he would indeed return to the popular family drama show. Bhavya added that an opportunity to reprise the role of Tapu would provide him closure for his life.

“Yes, why not? I would definitely like to return to the show. If I return, it would be closure in my life,” he said. Furthermore, Bhavya Gandhi also addressed the rumors surrounding his exit from the show and claimed that he never left TMKOC for financial gain. He revealed that all his transactions were in parents ‘ control, and he wasn’t even aware of his salary per episode.

“I never worked for money, nor did I leave the show for money. I don’t even know how much I was paid per episode because I was young at that time, and my parents handled all the transactions,” Bhavya said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Have No Interest In Bringing Bhavya Gandhi Back As Tapu

In an exclusive report from MoneyControl, it is disclosed that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah appear to have no interest in bringing back Bhavya as Tapu in the show.

An official statement from Neela Film Productions mentioned, “We would like to clarify that the reports suggesting Bhavya Gandhi’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are completely untrue. The recent buzz around his comeback is purely speculative and aimed at creating unwarranted gossip.”

“Such rumours often circulate, and we urge viewers and members of the media to avoid giving them attention. Our current Tapu, Nitish Bhaluni, is doing a fantastic job, and audiences have been wholeheartedly appreciating his performance and energy on screen,” it added.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under Neela Film Productions, continues to entertain and connect with audiences across generations,” the statement continued.

“We truly value the love, nostalgia, and unwavering support that fans continue to express for the show and its characters. We would also like to reiterate that any official announcements regarding the cast will be made solely through Neela Film Productions,” it concluded.

