The house of Bigg Boss 19 is about to witness a massive twist in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Sources already confirmed that Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri will bid farewell to the house this week after a surprise double elimination.

Abhishek’s fans are in disbelief and expressing their shock over the news on social media. In this article, let’s explore what’s next in Bigg Boss 19 after the surprise eviction of Bajaj Abhishek.

Ashnoor May Step Into Her Real Game In Bigg Boss 19

Since the start of the season, Abhishek and Ashnoor had built a great bond of friendship. They were even teased multiple times by Salman Khan and other housemates for their great connection and a potential love angle story.

With Abhishek Bajaj no longer part of the house, Ashnoor Kaur may step into her real game in the house. Before this, the housemates believed that Ashnoor was getting foreshadowed by Bajaj. However, now, the young star will play a solo game and prove her individuality in the house.

Ashnoor has always supported Abhishek Bajaj!#BB19 — Everything (@Shreyfan25) November 8, 2025

Gaurav Khanna Holds A More Realistic Chance To Win Bigg Boss 19

Baseer Ali had a strong fan base among the audience, but he was evicted from the house as part of a double elimination. After his exit, Abhishek Bajaj and Gaurav Khanna remained the two housemates with the greatest chance to emerge as the winner.

Therefore, after Abhishek’s reported exit, Gaurav Khanna has the most realistic chance to score another big victory in 2025. The Anupamaa star had already won the Celebrity Masterchef early this year, and it seems that he is gearing up for another big win with Bigg Boss 19.

Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar and how the dynamics will shift after Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri’s elimination from the game.

I would like to give my vote to everyone’s favorite contestant, Gaurav Khanna he’s a smart player and truly deserves to be the winner. — R J DHEERAJ (@rjdheeraj6) November 8, 2025

