Bigg Boss 19 has entered its eleventh week, and the drama inside the house shows no signs of slowing down. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode turned out to be full of emotions, heated arguments, and unexpected moments. Amid this, Pranit More’s sudden exit due to medical issues left everyone shocked. Now, after his departure, a fresh round of nominations has shaken up the game.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 11 Nominated Contestants

Bigg Boss divided the housemates into pairs and asked them to enter the Confession Room to nominate one contestant from a set of names. In the first round, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, and Farrhana Bhatt discussed their options and chose to nominate Abhishek Bajaj. Later, Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari decided to nominate Farrhana. They stated that Bhatt’s approach in the house has caused friction. Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri were next, and they chose Gaurav Khanna.

Nominations kar rahi hai ghar ke equations fail, dekhna na bhooliye. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka episode raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/aLpnQ19YiK — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 4, 2025

Then, Gaurav and Abhishek entered the Confession Room together and picked Neelam’s name. The final round saw Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha nominating Ashnoor Kaur after a short discussion.

At the end of the task, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Abhishek Bajaj were nominated for eviction. Fans can vote for their favourite contestants to save them from the forthcoming eviction.

How much did ration housemates get this week?

Apart from nominations, Bigg Boss house ration always became a center point. During this week’s ration task, Bigg Boss called each contestant into the activity room to perform the task. They had to complete the incomplete statement and then speak on the same topic for ten minutes. This time, Mridul became the judge of the task, judging other housemates. He needs to determine whether the written statement is correct and whether the speaker claimed it was true or not.

Ration task se jo hungama hoga woh dekhna worth toh hoga hi 🤩 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka episode raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/swkhXdnQwZ — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 5, 2025

The task was divided into three rounds. After concluding the task, Housemates won 90% of the ration this week. With each passing day, it will be interesting to see who will face eviction in the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

