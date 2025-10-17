Bigg Boss 19 has never been short on drama, but this time, the chaos isn’t just inside the house — it’s unfolding outside too. Contestant Tanya Mittal, who often grabs attention for her luxury lifestyle and confident remarks, has now found herself at the center of a legal storm. An FIR has reportedly been filed against her, and fans are curious about what exactly happened.

Why Was An FIR Filed Against Tanya Mittal?

Advertisement

As per reports, Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari lodged an FIR against Tanya at the Gwalior SSP office. In his complaint, Faizan accused Tanya of misleading the audience by making exaggerated statements about her wealth and lifestyle on national television.

He alleged that Tanya falsely claimed to own a home “more beautiful than a five-star hotel,” to have “more than 150 bodyguards,” and to travel to other cities just to eat her favorite food. Faizan stated that these claims were not only false but also sent a wrong impression to the viewers.

Pehle humko lagta tha Mogli G se lambi koi aur nhi fek sakta Fir bigg Boss Tanya mittal aayi Ab lag rha mogli G ka record khatre me hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/hFthMue7Yn — The Quraish Kaif Warsi❤️ (@k1rco) September 14, 2025

Faizan also mentioned that Tanya had not been honest about her background and personal life. Speaking to the media, Faizan said that he had known both Tanya and Balraj personally and accused Tanya of betraying Balraj, which eventually led to his arrest.

According to India.com, he further told reporters, “We come from Maharashtra, and when we hear the name Gwalior, we think of people like the Scindias and a city growing fast like a metro. But a girl like Tanya Mittal is degrading its reputation by making outrageous claims such as owning a house bigger than the Bigg Boss 19 set.”

Tanya Mittal’s Reaction Still Awaited

Since Tanya is currently inside the Bigg Boss‘ house, she is unaware of the FIR and the controversy outside. The show’s team has yet to issue any official statement on the matter. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear her reaction, while social media buzzes with speculations, making this one of the season’s most talked-about developments. The situation raises questions about whether this legal issue could affect Tanya’s journey inside the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

For now, Tanya continues to stay in the spotlight inside the house, while the news of the FIR has only added more drama to Bigg Boss 19.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19 Week 8 Voting Trends: Who Is Most Likely To Be Evicted During This Weekend Ka Vaar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News