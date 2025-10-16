Bigg Boss 19 is moving towards another dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar. Fans are becoming even more excited than before as the contestants are preparing for the elimination round. Early voting patterns are already hinting at who should continue and who can be sent home next.

Bigg Boss 19: Voting Trends of Week 8

According to bigg-boss-vote, Neelam Giri is currently leading the race with around 65,943 votes. Gaurav Khanna is in the second position with 65,938 votes. The votes of Mridul Tiwari are 55,493, so he’s in third position. In contrast, Malti Chahar appears to be the one who is at the highest risk of eviction this week, as she has only 26,221 votes in her favor at the moment.

More than 2,13,000 people voted online, and most fans thought that Malti would get eliminated over the upcoming weekend. Although these numbers came from fan voting sites rather than official data, they provided a fair indication of audience support this week. The final result will only be announced by Salman Khan during the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar’s Comment About Nehal Chudasama

In the last episode, the house saw a major confrontation between Nehal Chudasama and Malti Chahar. Malti had commented on Nehal’s attire, which annoyed most of the housemates. Rather than apologizing, she attempted to explain herself, which only aggravated the situation further.

Malti also caused issues in the ration task. Her actions resulted in Bigg Boss reducing many food items, such as chicken and eggs, which annoyed the non-vegetarian contestants. When housemates attempted to reason with her, she continued arguing and would not listen.

The atmosphere in the house became tense after the incident, while everyone waited to see who would be evicted in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. For now, the remaining housemates include Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari. All of them will compete for the Bigg Boss trophy under Salman Khan’s watchful eye.

