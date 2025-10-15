Bigg Boss 19 will soon introduce a new captaincy task called Chitti Aayi Hai, which will fill the house with emotions and tension. In this task, the family members of the housemates have sent heartfelt letters to their loved ones inside the Bigg Boss house. However, there’s a twist that changes everything — the contestant who receives a letter must decide whether to deliver it or not.

If they choose to give the letter to its rightful recipient, they perform an act of kindness but lose their chance to become the next captain. On the other hand, if they decide to keep the letter and stay in the race, the other contestant will miss out on a message from their family. The letters from home challenge left the contestants in a dilemma between emotions and ambition.

Captaincy Task Update!!

✉️✉️

The family members of the housemates have sent letters for them. The contestant who receives a letter must decide whether to give it to the person or not. If they choose to give the letter, the contestant will be out of the captaincy race.… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 13, 2025

Contestants Who Will Step Out Of The Race

According to X handle (formerly Twitter) Livefeed Updates, the task will begin with Nehal receiving Pranit’s letter. She will decide to give it to him, which will remove her from the race. In the next round, Baseer will get Mridul’s letter and make the same choice. Later, Gaurav will receive Kunickaa’s letter and give it to her, stepping out as well.

Captaincy Task Update!! Round 1 :- Nehal got Pranit’s letter.. & give to him Round 2 :- Baseer got Mridul’s letter & give to him Round 3 :- Gaurav got the letter of Kunica & give to her.. (Nehal, Baseer & Gaurav out from captaincy Race) — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 13, 2025

Amaal will then get Farhana’s letter and choose to hand it over to her. However, the most shocking moment will come when Farhana receives Neelam’s letter and decides not to give it. Instead, she will tear the letter into pieces, leaving everyone in shock. Her decision will make her the first contender for captaincy, but will also turn the entire house against her.

Captaincy Task Update!!#FarhanaBhatt shredded the letter that came from #Neelam’s family! 💔 After this, Neelam broke down badly and couldn’t stop crying. 😢

The whole house stood by Neelam, and everyone is angry at Farhana for what she did.#BiggBoss19 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 13, 2025

Bigg Boss Cancels The Task After Heated Drama

Neelam will break down in tears after seeing her letter destroyed. Gaurav will try to fix the torn letter so she can read it. The other housemates will support Neelam and express anger towards Farhana. After the chaos, Bigg Boss will cancel the captaincy task. The decision will come after Gaurav interferes in the task, resulting in the task being canceled.

#Exclusive!! #GauravKhanna tried to piece the torn letter back together and gave it to Neelam so that she could read it.

Bigg Boss got angry and cancelled the task.#BiggBoss19 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 13, 2025

Bigg Boss Adds A Surprise Twist

Following the cancellation, Bigg Boss will call Captain Nehal into the confession room. She will admit that rules were broken during the task. Bigg Boss will then announce a surprise twist. Out of the nine canceled letters, only two will be delivered to the contestants.

#Exclusive!! Bigg Boss called Captain Nehal into the confession room to discuss yesterday’s cancelled task. Nehal admitted that GK and Neelam had broken the rule by giving away the letters. However, Bigg Boss then introduced the biggest twist in the game! BB announced that… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 14, 2025

Nehal will be given the power to choose who will receive their letters. She will get emotional while making the decision and will finally choose Baseer and Ashnoor. Bigg Boss will ask her to keep this secret until the official announcement inside the living area.

#NehalChudasama’s captaincy period is over, and there will be no captain this week!! #BiggBoss19 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 14, 2025

Nehal’s captaincy period will come to an end, and the house will enter a new week without a leader. This means there will be no captain this week for the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19 Week 8 Nominations: Nehal Saves One, But These 4 Contestants Are Now In Danger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News