Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Was Paid 71.4K Per Day

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a shocking eviction when Zeishan Quadri, the writer of Gangs Of Wasseypur, was evicted from the show. Zeishan was called the mastermind of the show, and he led a group that included Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Shahbaaz Badesha, and Baseer Ali. However, interestingly, he was also close to Farhana Bhat, Nehal Chudasma, Mridul Tiwari, and Gaurav Khanna!

As soon as Zeishan left the house, it had one of its biggest fights as well, proving he was acting as the anchor for these youngsters. Zeishan was a part of the show for almost 50 days, and his total earnings for these 50 days might surprise you!

Zeishan Quadri’s Per Day Fee For Bigg Boss 19

Zeishan Quadri was reportedly being paid 71.4K per day as his fee for participating in the reality show. The writer was being paid approximately 5 lakh for his stint on Bigg Boss 19 and he earned a total of 35 lakh from the seven weeks.

Zeishan Quadri Net Worth

As per many sources, the writer-producer enjoys a net worth of 6-7 crore. However, his professional fee is still not known. Zeishan was known for his strong opinions on the show, and it would be interesting to see how this season of Bigg Boss turns after he was evicted.

After Zeishan’s eviction, Neelam, Amaal, Baseer, and Shehbaaz were seen shattered. Even Gaurav Khanna pointed out in one of the fights that this would be a daily chore since Zeishan had left, and this group did not know what to do.

Zeishan Qadri’s Total Earnings More Than Awez Darbar!

Interestingly, Awez Darbar, who was a part of Bigg Boss 19, was paid higher than Zeishan Quadri, but his total earnings from the show were lesser! Awez was paid 6 lakh per week earning 85.7K per day. However, Awez was a part of the show for only 5 weeks, and his total earnings were 30 lakh!

Advertisement

For more stories on Bigg Boss 19, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deepak Chahar & Malti Chahar Combined Net Worth 2025: Bigg Boss 19 Star’s Fortune Is Only 97% Lesser Than Her Brother’s Total Assets?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News